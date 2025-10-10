Slimcase To Afrobeats Artistes: Your Sounds Are Getting Boring

Slimcase has called on Afrobeats artistes to reduce their prolific output of new music, warning that the constant stream of releases is making the genre “less exciting”. The artiste, born Oluwafemi Oladapo, took to his Instagram story to voice his concerns, stating that the industry is becoming “oversaturated”.

He argued that many artistes are putting themselves under unnecessary pressure to constantly drop new projects. In his post, which was written in pidgin English, Slimcase advised a more measured approach. “Too many songs too many albums. Una too Dey put una self for pressure for this Niger sha.

Take a chill pill and be like Rihanna. Do other things and come back give us a fresh vibe,” he wrote. He elaborated that the non-stop influx of new music prevents listeners from fully appreciating individual songs, ultimately diluting the impact of the genre. “Your sounds are getting boring cus dem be coming too much in a year.

I owe dem a song this year and that’s it. It’s only God that is New every morning. Everyday every seconds singles and albums dey kiiii afrobeats gradually it’s not fun anymore,” he added

Slimcase gained prominence in 2017 with his breakout single ‘Oshozondi’, which helped popularise the ‘Shaku Shaku’ dance movement. Slimcase’s unique style blends slang-heavy lyrics with upbeat, partyready instrumentals. He has collaborated with top Nigerian artistes including Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, and D’banj.