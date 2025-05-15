Slight Drop In Food Prices Drag Down Inflation By 23.71% In April

Share

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), also known as headline inflation, eased to 23.71% in April 2025, representing a 9.99% decline year-on-year from the 24.23% recorded in March 2025, according to the latest inflation report released on Thursday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Both year-on-year and month-on-month food inflation eased, a development the NBS attributed to a decrease in the average prices of maize flour, wheat grain, dried okro, yam flour, soya beans, rice, bambara beans, brown beans, among others. More importantly, the reduction was also linked to the recent change in the base year adopted by the Bureau.

“The food inflation rate in April 2025 was 21.26% on a year-on-year basis. This was 19.27% lower compared to the rate recorded in April 2024 (40.53%). The significant decline in the food annual inflation figure is technically due to the change in the base year,” the report stated.

For instance, the NBS noted that the average annual rate of food inflation for the twelve months ending April 2025 over the previous twelve-month average was 31.43%, which was 1.31 percentage points lower compared with the average annual rate recorded in April 2024 (32.74%).

Core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce and energy, stood at 23.39% in April 2025 on a year-on-year basis. It declined by 3.45% compared to the 26.84% recorded in April 2024. On a month-on-month basis, the core inflation rate was 1.34% in April 2025, down by 2.39% compared to March 2025 (3.73%).

The average twelve-month annual inflation rate was 24.91% for the twelve months ending April 2025, which was 2.07 percentage points higher than the 22.84% recorded in April 2024.

Inflation varied across states. The all-items inflation rate on a year-on-year basis was highest in Enugu (35.98%), Kebbi (35.13%), and Niger (34.85%), while Ondo (13.42%), Cross River (17.11%), and Kwara (17.28%) recorded the lowest rise in headline inflation. On a month-on-month basis during the period under review, Sokoto recorded the highest (16.26%), followed by Nasarawa (16.02%) and Niger (14.74%), while Oyo (-6.45%), Osun (-4.54%), and Ondo (-3.44%) recorded the lowest rise in month-on-month inflation.

Food inflation on a year-on-year basis was highest in Benue (51.76%), Ekiti (34.05%), and Kebbi (33.82%), while Ebonyi (7.19%), Adamawa (9.52%), and Ogun (9.91%) recorded the slowest rise. On a month-on-month basis, April 2025 food inflation was highest in Benue (25.59%), Ekiti (16.73%), and Yobe (13.92%), while Ebonyi (-14.43%), Kano (-11.37%), and Ogun (-7.06%) recorded a decline in food inflation.

