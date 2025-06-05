Sleep Problem Can Trigger Cancer – Study

Share

Severe snorers may be at higher risk of one of Britain’s deadliest cancer, a new research has suggested. It is already known that patients with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), which often causes problem snoring, may be more likely to develop cancer.

Now, one of the world’s first trials exploring the condition and lung cancer specifically has found a ‘significant’ link between the two.

The researchers presented their findings at The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting which took place in Chicago from May 31 to June 4, 2024.

US researchers, who assessed the health records of more than 2.4 million adults, said they cannot be sure exactly why the common sleep disorder raises this risk.

But they believe it may be due to the lack of oxygen people get during the night – or lifestyle factors including smoking and even obesity.

Presenting the findings at the Chicago, scientists urged policymakers to consider screening those with the condition for the disease and tackle sleep apnea early, soon after a diagnosis.

