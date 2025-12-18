Sleep More Important For Longevity Than Diet, Exercise –Study

A new study has found that getting enough sleep has a stronger connection to living longer than diet and exercise – factors that are known to add years to your life.

Researchers from Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) crunched the numbers on survey data from across the US, covering the years 2019 to 2025.

The research is published in ‘Sleep Advances’. Measures of life expectancy were compared against self-reported evaluations of sleep duration, with less than seven hours per night considered a threshold for insufficient sleep.

Both the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society recommend banking at least seven hours of sleep a night, although there is some evidence that you might be able to catch up on the weekends if you need to.

They then factored in other variables that can affect life expectancy, including physical inactivity, employment status, and educational level. The association between insufficient sleep and lower life expectancy still held.

“I didn’t expect [insufficient sleep] to be so strongly correlated to life expectancy,” says OHSU sleep physiologist Andrew McHill. “We’ve always thought sleep is important, but this research really drives that point home: People really should strive to get seven to nine hours of sleep if at all possible.”