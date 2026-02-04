Sleep Loss Can Damage Brain’s Wiring – Study

A new study led by researchers in Italy, has found that sleep loss damages the fatty insulation protecting the nerve cells in our brain. Findings of the study are published in the journal ‘Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences’. The research also explained why we often feel slow and groggy after a bad night’s sleep.

Most of us will experience sleep loss at one time or another and suffer the consequences of tiredness and slower reactions the next day. The biological mechanisms for these are not well understood and often attributed to tired or overworked neurons.

Researchers led by scientists at the University of Camerino in Italy thought there might be other factors at play, so they decided to investigate.

The team studied MRI scans of 185 volunteers who self-reported poor sleep quality, which confirmed previous studies that found a link between inadequate sleep and changes in the structure of white matter (the bundles of nerve fibers that carry impulses between neurons).

To find the cause, the researchers ran tests on rats that had their sleep restricted for ten days. First, they performed electrical tests on the rats’ brains and discovered that sleep loss caused nerve signals to take around 33 per cent longer to travel between the two hemispheres. Later analysis of brain tissue found a likely cause. The myelin sheaths were much thinner.