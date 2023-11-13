Sledgehammer Will Fall On Anyone That Violates APGA Constitution – Ezeokenwa

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Sly Ezeokenwa has warned that the party will not hesitate to sanction any member that violates the party’s constitution.

Ezeokenwa who stated this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital during his first official visit to the state chapter of the party at the party’s secretariat in the capital city said under his watch, discipline is one of the core objectives of what he tagged; “My 6-point Agenda for APGA”

He appealed to members of the party in the state to bury their hatchets and join hands with Emmanuel Chukwudi Nwankwo-led state executive to build a united and formidable party in the state.

He however charged Nwankwo to brace up and build a united and strong APGA in Ebonyi State through inclusive leadership.

“Under my leadership, APGA as a truly progressive Party will live the reality of our Motto: Be your brother’s keeper! Working with all State Executives and members of our great party, we are going to build a very strong and united political Party that will be ideally progressive”.

Ezeokenwa who chronicled the history and the reasons for the formation of APGA in 2002, told the party faithful that under his watch as the National Chairman of the party, every member of the party will be given fair treatment and attention whether as an EXCO member or not.