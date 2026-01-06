New Telegraph

SLB Empowers Nigerian Students To Innovate Through STEM

The Young Creators Program (YCP), a year-long STEM initiative launched by global energy technology company SLB in partnership with STEMCafe, has culminated in a project showcase at the SLB Blue Base office in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The program engaged 200 students from eight secondary schools, equipping them with practical skills in Embedded Systems and Additive Manufacturing over a full academic session.

During the event, student groups presented their final projects to educators, industry professionals, and community stakeholders.

Highlighted innovations included a Smart Walking Stick with Vibration from Community Secondary School, Rumuepirikom, designed to aid the visually impaired through obstacle detection, and an Automated Irrigation System from Government Girls Secondary School, Rumueme, which uses soil-moisture sensors to optimize watering. Students from Community Secondary School, Oroworukwo, showcased a contactless water dispenser that uses motion detection to reduce shared touchpoints.

