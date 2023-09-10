Slay In Thigh High Slit Dresses

We all know how hot it gets whenever ladies decide to show up on red carpet in this style. Thigh High Slit, THS, as we call it, is a very attractive style that has become a staple for red carpet events.

Thigh High Slit dresses are not only gorgeous, classy and elegant, they present a sophisticated way to show off shapely long sexy legs. This style is not for the conservatives or for girls who worry about people staring. It’s for the bold classy ladies that are daring enough to show off a lot of skin.

If you must slay in this style, there are rules to follow to avoid attracting the wrong attention. Wax: Once you decide Thigh high slit is the style for you, know that the skin you are going to flaunt must be flawless. That is, smooth soft looking skin. Hairy legs is a turn off in this style.

No matter how much you love how hairy you are, please leave the hairy legs for the men for the sake of slaying 100 per cent in this style. So, wax, shave off all those hair like your life depends on it. Cover black patches: Find a way to hide the flaws on your skin, especially on the leg that will be visible.

Black knee is a No No. These days, your makeup can double as body cover up. Foundation and concealers can be of great help. Wear heels: The right footwear is heels. The higher, the better. Heels make your legs longer and you get to walk elegantly.

Make it glow: One of the things that draw attention to the legs is the glow of the skin. Many celebrities go as far applying oil or bronze spray on the skin to give it that glow.