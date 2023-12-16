Slay in Sexy Heels

Deborah Ocheni High heels just don’t feel natural because they’re not. The American Osteopathic Association even states that wearing high heels can cause pain and lead to injuries since it places the body out of its natural alignment. Not to get too technical but elevating your heels increases the amount of pressure placed on the balls of your feet and forces your body forward.

This throws off your balance, changes your posture, and alters how you walk. Yet despite these adjustments straining of bodies, style lovers continue to wear high heels. Pain is beauty and beauty is pain, right? All it takes is a little practice and patience to go from a clumsy gait to a graceful strut.

No doubt, having that extra height gives a boost of self-confidence and an instant butt lift. Walking in pin heels, especially if you are not used to them, can feel awkward and requires some know-how. Lucky for you, Saturday Telegraph has some tips on how to gracefully slay in pin heels.

So whether you are a high-heeled newbie or just have been living in your flats as of late and need a refresher, we’ve got you covered. A common misconception with any type of heel is that they’re too dressy to be casual. But ladies, that is not the case! You can absolutely wear heels with casual wear, especially pin heels sandals. Slay in sexy pin heels

TIPS

Trying to walk quickly in pin heels often ends up looking quite awkward. Between the smaller steps and the compromised balance, it’s best to take your time in heels.

Wearing heels makes your stride shorter than normal, so you’ll have to take an increased number of small steps to go the same distance. That not to say baby step is recommended, but don’t try to take your usual long strides either.

You may find you want to walk faster than your heels will allow, and end up craning your neck forward to compensate. This ends up looking strange, so allow yourself to lean just the slightest bit back when walking in heels, as this will counteract your inclination to lean forward.

When you want to draw a straight line, you will get better results if you look at your endpoint as you draw, rather than looking at your pencil as it moves. Similarly, when walking in heels, you’ll walk more gracefully if you look at your goal point and visualize a straight line going toward your endpoint, rather than looking down at your heels as you walk.

The quality of your heels plays a significant role in how comfortable they are. Good materials make for happier feet.

The shape of the shoe itself can also help determine how comfortable it will be on your foot. Be sure to check the angle of the arch. A softer arch will be more comfortable.