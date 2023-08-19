Slay In Boyfriend’s Jeans

When it comes to being comfortable, no jean has your back quite like the boyfriend’s jean. Loose, cuffed, and infused with the perfect touch of masculinity. The look works whether you want to keep things ultra-laidback or all dressed up.

Though it may appear effortless, the borrowed from the boys look can be challenging to style, so take note from the fashion set who does it best.

Boyfriend’s jeans also known as mom jeans, baggy jeans whatever you want to call them are trending and because you can’t keep wearing the same sweater, jeans, boots, repeat all season, it’s time to start looking for some new fit options. Thankfully, all your favorite celebs have officially nixed skinny jeans from their wardrobe, swapping for loose-fitting blues with major style.

The most classical item in your closet has become the most hyped fashion trend on Instagram seemingly overnight and they just happen to look fabulous with almost any top style.

Keep it right and style boyfriend’s jeans with trendy clothing. The look of this bottom garment is casual and slouchy, so you should keep in mind they are meant for streets wear, shopping and meeting up with your friends.

You can dress them up or down with easy tops, ladylike, flared blouses, bulky pullovers, as well as cozy cardigans. You can go for a slouchy outfit by wearing these bottoms with ladylike pumps or modern block-heeled sandals.

Or you can go sporty with flats, sneakers and trainers. Speaking of feminine details, try on polished accessories and classic jewelry that will surely give you a totally stylish manner. Balance out your look and keep it structured.