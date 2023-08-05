Slay Elegantly In Charming Corset Tops

Are you looking forward to accentuate your curves while being stylish this weekend? A sexy corset, when worn correctly, is an elegant and beautiful addition to many outfits. Accentuating curves and womanly charms seem like a daunting prospect but can actually be quite comfortable when you get the right size.

Corsets are versatile enough to be worn under t-shirts and glamorous enough for parties; the secret lies in knowing how to rock the right one for you. Throughout history, the corset has played many roles. Back in the days, it was used as an undergarment for women, pushing up their chests to the high heavens and tightening up their waists; and later, the corset became a lingerie staple for those trying to spice it up in the boudoir.

Most recently, though, this undergarment has come out of the bedroom and into the daylight so, if you’ve been looking for tips on how to spice up your style with everyday garb, corsets have got you covered. Whether you pair the lingerie-inspired piece with jeans or a skirt, you can’t go wrong. The corset is here to shake things up everyone’s wardrobe and add a little sex appeal as well.

Even if you prefer not to bare all to the world, there are still so many sexy and, surprisingly, sophisticated ways to look good in corset. Not only can you don the classic full corset as a top, but you can also use a half corset as a belt with dresses already in your closet. Throw on a corset over your favorite button down or wear it alone if you’re feeling like leaving less to the imagination.

Designers have reimagined corset for the modern age with iterations that integrate stretcher fabrics, artistic detailing, and unique textures.

TIPS

They can lace-up, zip-up, or have hook and eye closures.

They can have details such as beads or frills to accentuate some parts and de-emphasize some other parts of the body.

Sweetheart neckline is the modern standard, usually for formal events and weddings.

Do you want to know the simplest way to liven up a classic suit? Add a corset. This layering trick adds dimension in a unique way.

Corsets intrinsically feel old-world and feminine, which is why they are the perfect candidate for styling with something that contrasts. For example, over a sporty sweatshirt in a punchy pop of colours.

Bodysuits and jeans are a common combination to throw together without having to worry about tucking or pulling.

Corsets are not as shocking as they used to be. They are worn by celebrities, on red carpets, proms and other formal events.