Slave Trade In Nigeria Is Worst Kidnapping To Human Race – Garvey

The African Americans on Friday at the diaspora festival described the slave trade in Nigeria as the worst kidnapping and crime to humanity.

Mr Julius Garvey made this known on Friday in Badagry, Lagos where he was crowned as the Ajigo of Badagry at the 4th Diaspora Festival Badagry with a Theme: ‘The African Door of Return Experience.’

It is a pleasure being back to my roots, my father didn’t have the opportunity to find his roots, and the chieftaincy given to me, I am happy I now have a new family in Africa.

“I promised to take care of my African brothers, what I see here today is an eye-opener for me and other delegates at this year’s festival. I feel at home and happy, I am taking the title given to me back to the United States, my forefathers went through a door of no return, I return to my father’s land through the glory of God and it’s significant for me and other delegates.

“I consider it significant returning to my roots, I consider it being a title holder in Badagry, even through the kidnapping by the slave masters through the trans-Atlantic route to Europe, America and other parts of the world. I feel great and better I am back here in Nigeria to my roots. I am an African in the diaspora and I was given a new name that matched my roots.

Another delegate, Dr David Anderson was also crowned as Jogbe of Badagry he also promised to justify the title given to him.

I have been here before, and whenever I am here I am always happy and feel delighted to be back to my roots in Nigeria.

“I am going to take the message of the slave trade back to the state, I promise to return again. Thank you Badagry.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Honourable Abike Dabiri-Ewerewa said the festival is a spiritual, economic and emotional connection, especially to the delegates who came back and traced their root back to Nigeria.

Earlier, De- Wheno Aholu Menu Toyi, the Akran of Badagry prayed for the delegates and wished them well back to their base.

“This is your roots, your home, you are always welcome anytime. I want to implore you to always remember your roots.”