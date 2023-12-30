Slamklef Knocks Naira Marley For Releasing New Songs Amid Mohbad’s Death

Nigerian music producer, Samklef has slammed Marlin Music boss, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley for releasing a new track while Mohbad’s tragic death investigation is still ongoing.

Taking to his verified X page, Samklef called out Naira Marley, describing his new song as noise.

Samklef further blamed the country’s judiciary system for delaying justice on late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad’s death.

Samklef wrote, “Dem never bury mohbad. Investigation still Dey on you run go drop music wey Belike noise for my ear.

“I no blame you na the justice system wey no get head I blame. If to say Naija na country you for get mind drop any jam for now ?

“The last time I checked Naija na jungle sha. Enjoy o!”