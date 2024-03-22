Slain Soldiers: No Going Back Until Perpetrators Are Apprehended – GOC

The mission handed to troops by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, is basically to recover the weapons carted away by the perpetrators of this heinous crime and ensure that all those involved are arrested. And that troops will continue to be in the creeks until these objectives are achieved.

The General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army/Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, South-South, Operation Delta Safe, MajGen Jamal Abdussalam, disclosed this yesterday, while hosting the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, who paid him a condolence visit at the Division’s Headquarters in Port Harcourt.

At present, troops from the Defence Headquarters are carrying out a manhunt for one Endurance Okodeh, alias Amangben, who is said to be the prime suspect, and others involved in the killing of 17 soldiers and some civilians at Okuama, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State. They will remain there until the recovery of all weapons stolen by the perpetrators of the crime and also the arrest of all those involved.

The GOC assured all that the troops conducting operations over the murder of officers and soldiers at Okuama Community would “be firm, strong, decisive, and professional in the cause of the operations in the general area.” Abdussalam, while appreciating the NDDC Managing Director and his team for the visit, reiterated that “no amount of propaganda, arm-twisting, blackmailing, intimidation and false narratives would distract troops from staying on course to achieve their objectives.”

He said: “The mission handed to troops by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, is basically to recover the weapons carted away by the perpetrators of this heinous crime and ensure that all those involved are arrested. “Troops will continue to be in the creeks until these objectives are achieved.”

The GOC, however, assured all that “the operations would be conducted in the most professional manner in line with the global best practice of adherence to rules of engagement and respect for the fundamental human rights of the citizenry.” He appealed to people and communities to assist troops regarding the location of the fleeing suspects and the stolen weapons.

He urged the public to avail the Nigeria Army credible intelligence on where to get the criminals and ensure they answer for their crimes. While calling on people of the Niger Delta region to go about their normal activities, Abdussalam maintained that “troops will not rest until all those involved are tracked down to account for their deeds.” He reassured all that the operation is being conducted in such a way that, going forward, nobody would contemplate attacking men in uniform.

He stressed: “The Armed Forces of Nigeria is the symbol of our sovereignty. The Commander-in-Chief, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, captured it succinctly when he said an attack on our armed forces is an attack on our nation.” Earlier, the Managing Director of NDDC, Ogbuku, while commiserating with the GOC, said that “without peace in the Niger Delta region, there would not be development,” adding: “This unfortunate incident didn’t define the people of Niger Delta region” as, according to him, for years now, the people of the region have embraced peace and dialogue.”