Slain Rivers DPO: Police Arrest 2Baba’s Native Doctor

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a native doctor who prepared charms for Gift David Okpara, better known as 2Baba, a wanted cult leader, for the murder of the late DPO of Ahoada East Divisional Police Station, Bako Angbashim.

Angbashim, a Superintendent of Police, was killed on September 8, 2023, during a Police operation against members of a notorious cult gang at Odiemude community in Ahoada East.

The killing of Bako led the state government to suspend King Cassidy Ikegbidi, the traditional ruler of the community where 2Baba and his gang members waxed strong.

The cult leader and some of his gang members are on the run after the Rivers State government placed a N100 million bounty on Okpara.

A crack team of detectives apprehended the 33-year-old native doctor, who claims to be the chief priest of Esin deity, at Odereimini Road, in Ahoada East Local Government.

According to sources close to the Police Command, the suspected native Doctor claimed he is from Sii Community in Khana Local Government Area of Ogoniland and he is 33 years old.

One of the two members of the gang, who had been arrested, had in a confessional video during interrogation given out the information that led to the Chief Priest’s arrest.

While Governor Siminalayi Fubara placed a ₦100million bounty on the leader of the gang, Gift Okpara, the Police added N1m and vowed to arrest them.