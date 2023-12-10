Skyrocketing Drug Prices Ground Nigerians

It is no longer news that Nigerians are lamenting the high cost of living, food and shelter. As a matter of fact, the general wellbeing of a common Nigerian is threatened in several ways, including feeding and especially medication for those placed on one medication or the other. OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI and LADESOPE LADELOKUN report that denied of quality medicare, Nigerians are now seeking herbal alternatives while others simply wait for death to come

Ordinary Paracetamol that was sold between N350 and N500, depending on the brand, has moved to between N800 to N1,250 per packet while a sachet has risen to N150 from N50 and N70. Nigerians now oscillate between alternatives forgone for food, medication and shelter. Majority of the arguments shared with Sunday Telegraph was that life would have been bearable, should cost of feeding and accommodation be excluded from rising costs of other essential commodities. Hospitals too are not friendly with patients as they do not intend to go without profit.

Resort to herbal alternatives

People in their hundreds have turned to alternative means of taking care of them- selves. In the aspect of food, majority now go for almost rotten tomatoes, known as ‘basket pressed’ and popularly called ‘esha’, pepper and other vegetables. It is now a common practice in the market to see two people sharing a tuber of yam. Badly pressed on all corners, people’s groan has increased loudly either in the public transport, market places, religious gathering, on whatsApp platforms and in social gatherings. Regarding shelter, people have resolved to pairing up in rooms, flats and a whole house to co-habit, so that they can pick the bills together with much pressure on them. However, regarding the health angle, majority have turned to herbal medcines as alternative means to orthodox treatment and medicine.

A day at the Agege Herbal Market revealed a lot of people, who came patronizing the market. People in their hundreds came, seeking for different herbal concoctions to different ailment affecting them. One would have thought majority patronising that market would be illiterates or semi-literates. Surprisingly, no! Some of the customers were educated and informed personalities, who told Sunday Telegraph that they wanted second or alternative opinions. Oloniyo Elizabeth, a secondary school teacher and mother of two, was diagnosed with Ovarian and Napothian cysts with fibroid seedlings. “When my lab test results got interpreted to me by my gynecologist, it was as if I had just received a death sentence but he calmed me down and assured me that it was curable without surgery because it has not reached that stage yet,” she explained.

However, he prescribed medications for her and instructed her on how to use it. But getting to the pharmacy humbled her as the prices of drugs have reached the shies. According to her, Doxcycline by Hovid, which was N350 per sachet is now N1,500 per sachet and Tavanic- 500mg by Sanofi, a brand of Levofloxacin, has turned N12,000 per packet. So, she said she opted for other brands of the prescribed medications that were cheaper. She believed there was solution but after 10 days of using the medication as instructed by her doctor, she wasn’t relieved of the pains; her doctor told her it means she had used sub-standard medication. “He insisted that I should go back to buy the original drugs. But my pocket wouldn’t be able to let me afford the original medicines, reason, I came to the herbal market,” she told Sunday Telegraph.

A couple, simply by identified as Seun and Cornelius, visited the market together. They had been married for 10 years but no child and they had made several desperate moves which didn’t yield positive results. They also told Sunday Telegraph that they couldn’t afford some of the drugs and procedures prescribed for them. Seun explained that, to boost her husband’s low sperm, it would cost them almost N180,000, including prescribed medicines while to flush her left side fallopian tube and place her on hormonal drugs and vitamins was to cost them N207,000. “But the original or known brands have become way too high and my doctor warned us against buying fake of sub-standard drugs,” she explained. They too, came to the herbal market which is also known as ‘elewe omo’ market, for alternative solution.

Vincent Adesina, a chartered accountant told Sunday Telegraph that he was in the herbal market not because he couldn’t afford the high cost of medicines but because there are now too many sub-standard drugs in the market, hence, he opted for the local market. He said his hypertensive and cholesterol drugs usually cost him N25,000 and they were UK brands but now the exact brands have gone up to total cost of N125,000. “The Asian brands of my hypertensive drugs are not really effective as they used to be. And ever since I started with this herbal market, I have seen a remarkable change in my health status. I take the herbal medicines with measures. That way, there would be no side effect,” he said.

Finding succour for people with chronic diseases

For some Nigerians, choosing between feeding and buying their essential drugs are two tough options they are confronted with. At least, it is the story of one Ambrose Adishi, a cameraman, who told BBC NEWS PIDGIN that eating once a day was the only way he could afford to buy his drugs for kidney treatment in bulk. The drugs he bought for N10,000 now sell for N40,000. None of the relatives of Samson Ehime could really put a finger on his medical condition when he was swiftly rushed to a private hospital in the Ogunrun Eletu area of Obafemi Owode Local Government,Ogun State. In their estimation, given the facilities in the said hospital, it was just a matter of time that Ehime would be back on his feet after they were told he would need oxygen to live.

Ehime’s friends and relatives, however got the shock of their lives when they were told to take him home and pray for him. Why? According to a relative, who simply identified himself as Pastor Peter, the Medical Director had told them they would not be able to afford the cost of Oxygen and he would not want to appear like a doctor taking advantage of a patient’s situation to make money when things eventually go awry. Although findings by Sunday Telegraph showed that like some drugs, the cost of Oxygen has climbed by at least, 50 per cent, Peter said patients, who could not afford the cost of drugs and treatment now work as casual staff at hospitals after treatment to make up for their bills, noting that he eventually lost his relative when he was taken to another hospital in the Pakuro area of the same local government because the cost of Oxygen was indeed unaffordable and a lot of time was wasted on pleading with the doctor to start the treatment. “The issue is beyond control. I said so because the people you are to run to, are also helpless.

The drugs you bought for N500 probably now cost N2,000. We can’t buy drugs. Some hospitals will not even attend to you. The ones that allow patients to work after treatment are still better. Meanwhile, in separate interviews, pharmacists argued that the negative impacts of the exit of Glaxo SmithKline on public health cannot be overemphasized as there are no substitutes for some of their drugs. For instance, Sunday Telegraph gathered that Ventolin Inhaler, which sold for N1,800 about nine months ago, now costs N10,000 in most pharmacies visited in Lagos and Ogun states. Also, Natrixam (1.5/10mg ), a drug for the management of high blood pressure, which sold for N4,800 about the same period now sells for N11,000. For Xalatan eye drop, which sold for N3,500 about four months ago, the price now ranges between N11,500 and N12,000.

Lamentations everywhere

At Tobolo, a community in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Adeyemi Akibu, a high blood pressure patient lamented the absence of reliable medical facilities and majority of his prescribed drugs. According to him, this has compelled him to visit neighboring Benin Republic often. But the rise in value of the CFA against Naira is a cause of migraine to him. This is in addition to the cost of transportation. “Right here, it is double problem for us. Very few of the drugs I need can be bought here and they are very expensive. I travel to Benin Republic to get most of my drugs. If I take N10,000 there, I may not get more than N6,000 after converting it. The mo- torcyclist that takes me there and back gets N5,000.

But right now, all I need now is money to feed since my job stopped last month,” he told Sunday Telegraph. Adedeji Olaore is a secondary school teacher, who does not earn more than N60,000 a month. Being the first child, his aged father, looks to him for care as he is diabetic. With two children and a wife, Olaore said the rise in the prices of drugs has put the life of his father at risk. “I don’t know how I will cope again. I have my wife and my children to take care of. My mother can’t also be ignored. Look at Diamicron (60mg) that sold for N4,500, now sells for N9,000.And that is just one of the drugs.” he lamented. Rivotril (2mg) is just one of the drugs Mrs Ajoke Kalejaiye buys for treatment of seizure disorders.

Already, informed about the issue with the rocketing prices of drugs, it wasn’t surprising when she was told the price of Rivotril (2mg) had jumped from N10,000 to N32,000 at a pharmacy in Ikeja. But shock hit her when her daughter said the same drug was sold for N20,000 at a pharmacy in Ikorodu, something she said fuelled suspicion that some phar- macies could be ripping Nigerians off by cashing in on the present situation. “My daughter called me that she saw the same drug at Ikorodu and it was sold for N20,000. I asked another pharmacy at Ikeja and I was told it was N22,000. I’m looking for the receipt I can get their phone number to rain curses on them.”

Sharing his experience after a recent battle with malaria, an Okada rider(motorcyclist) ,who simply identified himself Kole, revealed how the soaring prices of drugs made him embrace cheaper alternatives. “There’s a nurse I usually go to for treatment when I’m sick. Her bill scared me when I went to her. How much do I earn with this high cost of fuel that I will spend N10,000 to treat only malaria? “She said prices of drugs and injections have gone up. I didn’t even argue. I went straight to Agbo(local concoction seller) and also told the chemist close to me to give me a combination of affordable drugs when he told me Amartem was now N2500. I didn’t spend up to N2,000 for my entire treatment.”

‘Many have incurred debt, some only waiting for time out’

For a pharmacist and Medical Director of Merit Healthcare, Lolu Ojo, the situation is pathetic as simple curative medicines are now beyond the affordabile level of the vulnerable Nigerians. According to Ojo, it is not only the cost of drugs that has gone up, the cost of obtaining treatment in the hospitals has also skyrocketed, adding that most people will depend on relatives, friends, churches or mosques or just any help available to keep moving. Many others, he said, have gone into debt that they may not easily pay back, making their conditions worse. “There are others who have resorted to the traditional means with all its attendant consequences.

There are still others who may have given up completely and are only for the time out. I think the government should intervene seriously and urgently too. It’s time for us to take the twin issues on medicines availability and affordability seriously. “We need a Special Adviser to the President on Pharmacy affairs. This recommendation has been on the table for long. We need a special attention on drug research, regulation, manufacturing and distribution,” he added.

Expect more fake drugs in circulation

Ojo argued that since the original versions are no longer within easy reach, many people will be deceived into buying the fake ones. He warned that Nigerians should expect an increased level of fake drugs in circulation. “We know, for sure, that drug distribution in Nigeria has been unorganised, chaotic and ineffective. It is within the purview of government to do something about it,” he said. The founder and Medical Director of Prince and Princess Hospital, Dr Erinfolami Olatokunbo, said medical professionals would be forced to give patients less efficacious drugs owing to the rocketing price of drugs. “Yes, drugs are very expensive. Some have increased by as much as 500 per cent.

A drug that was sold for N4,000, N5,000 before now goes for N20,000. An example is Augmentin. One of the impacts is that as practitioners, we have to consider the pocket of the patient. A patient that is struggling to afford a drug sold for N5,000, how will the patient be able to afford it when it becomes N20,000? “Another implication is that we may be forced to prescribe another medication that is not as expensive as that. Unfortunately, the drug will not be as efficacious as that of N20,000. Olatokunbo said patients will definitely get higher bills when drug prices shoot up. He added that doctors must be fair in raising charges.

After complications, patrons of herbal drugs merchants come back to us – Doctors

According to Dr Olatokunbo, a great number of those who patronise herbal drugs sellers and traditional healers make a U-turn after being hit by complications and end up spending more. “Many of them still come back after complications. So, the money they don’t want to spend, they end up spending more. For instance, if a child having a febrile illness is taken to traditional healers for treatment without getting better, when the blood reduces because of fever, the child eventually gets anaemic, meaning the child would now need blood. Maybe N5,000 should have treated the child. Now, they are coming back with a complicated case that would require transfusion; that will require hospital admission. The hospital would now have to do more and collect more money. Before you know it, they are spending close to N50,000.”

For Dr Ajiboye Teslim of Healthman Hospital, patients would have to bear the brunt of increased medical bills due to rising drug prices. He, however, insists that alternative medicine practitioners lack the capacity to tackle certain medical conditions despite the soaring prices of drugs. “In the 80s, we used to have people go to hospitals to foot the bill of patients. I don’t think we have that often these days. The government needs to intervene. The prices of drugs, injections have doubled. People die because they can’t afford medical bills. People die because they patronise herb sellers.

Look, if the baby of an antenatal patient is in a transverse position, how will native doctors handle that? If a patient is in a coma, can the alternative medicine practitioners revive them?” “Even as healthcare providers, we have categories- primary, secondary and tertiary. You cannot expect primary health-care providers to do the job of those at the tertiary level. For instance, what’s done at the primary healthcare level cannot be compared with what OSUTH can do.”

Herbal Association:- We are savers, not killers

Biliki Iyabode Bello has been a herbal seller for 23 years and still counting at the Agege herbal market. She debunked the myth that herbs are injurious to the health, particularly the kidney. She also debunked the rumour going round that they sell human parts. Bello explained that their actual name is ‘elewe omo’ meaning they are traditional paediatricians or healers, as such they are bound by the oath of their profession not to do anything con- trary to their calling. She explained further that they deal with what nature has given to mankind and they help humans with it. According to her, in recent time, the market is experiencing upsurge in sales and in patronage.

“I understand from people who come to us here that there are too many fake drugs in circulation, reason there is surge of customers in the market,” she said. Bello added that the climate change is part of the health issues people are currently experiencing. She said the weather right now is extremely hot, which brings about measles in children, fever, malaria, typhoid, body dehydration and encourage growth of infection in the body system, which also leads to insomnia According to her: “We give herbal concoction that will flush out stress, infection and cures malaria and fever but with the right measurement.

To ensure people’s safety and sound health, Bello revealed that the Lagos State Medical Board has included the traditional medicine practitioners into the Medical practice in Lagos. “We were trained for months on safety and administration of our products alongside others and got certified for it,” she said. Former Neimeith Chief Executive Officer, Sam Ohuabunwa, describes herbal medicine as God’s gift to mankind. The former Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) president, in an interview with Sunday Telegraph said: “It’s proving to be viable. People are going back to nature. God in his infinite mercy knew that man was going to be sick; He provided relief.

He provided medicines in trees, in plants and fruits. And these were what our ancestors were using when the white man’s medicine was not known. Many lived long. Many lived 100 years. Some lived more than that. “But because of the finesse of modern medicine, the ease and the elegance, we abandoned them. How did our ancestors manage their health? They were active people. They found time for rest. They fed on fruits, leaves and so on. I know people who are taking leaf extracts and they say it is helping them to deal with prostate. Maybe, this is one good thing that will come out of this issue with allopathic medicine.”

Budget Office to compound worries of Nigerians in weeks, Tinubu, govs unconcerned – Ex-PSN President

Speaking in an interview with Sunday Telegraph on why the cost of drugs may keep soaring, a former President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Olumide Akintayo, berated the President Bola Tinubu-led government and Nigerian governors for paying lip service to issues surrounding soaring cost of drugs and public health. He said: “It bothers me because I’m a patient or I can become a patient. Even beyond that, I also buy drugs either for myself or members of my household. The bottom line is this: many people in government, including President Tinubu and the governors do not understand the importance of medicated drug matters. People just think drugs are like any other commodity like spare parts.

Otherwise, the government would have been a little more proactive in an attempt to deal with this unfortunate development.” Akintayo warned that the current situation would be worse in the weeks ahead if the government does not take steps to stop the dimension the budget office is plning to add to the present problems. “What we are talking about will even get worse in the weeks ahead if the government does not take proactive steps to nip in the bud the dimension the budget office is planning to add to it. A certain Ben Akabueze wakes up in the budget of- fice and says from 2024, Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria will no longer enjoy any budgetary allocation from the Federal Government.

This is at a time the law that regulates the PCN ACT 2022 provides in section 9(1) that the Federal Government shall make available budgetary and extra budgetary allocations to the PCN. “And one man, even when his attention has been drawn to it, insists that the government will no longer provide funds. “The major reason we have this soaring prices of drugs is the fact that the government is not concerned. I was privileged to meet with the President within one week of his inauguration on the delegation of health unions. We tried to make him see the totality of the picture in the health sector but for me, it doesn’t appear like all those things made impact on him because of the way he has run the health sector; it is becoming more of a disaster.” He lamented.

How to identify fake drugs

Beyond the National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control (NAF- DAC ) number on drugs, Temenu said there are simple tests consumers can carry out to either increase their confidence level in the efficacy of the drugs they consume or dissuade them. “The regulatory body is NAFDAC. Drugs in Nigeria are supposed to be certified good for public consumption. However, it doesn’t mean that every drug that is not certified by NAFDAC is fake. There are some imported drugs that did not go through NAFDAC that may not be fake. But be careful about buying drugs without a barcode and/or a PIN. When you scan the barcode, for instance, it confirms the genuineness or otherwise of the drug.

It brings information about the drug like where, when, who produced it and more. The second test is scratching to get the PIN on the body of the pack and sending whatever you see to the number provided. You will get a message that will confirm the genuineness of the product. But NAFDAC remains the agency of government that can confirm the genuineness or otherwise of a drug. The tests can only raise your confidence level but may not be 100 percent reliable. On what Nigerians can do to reduce the chances of buying fake drugs, Ojo said: “For the populace, I will recommend that they choose their source of purchase carefully and wisely. A registered Pharmacy will always have a Pharmacist in attendance and it will be wise to get the medicines directly from the Pharmacist.” Also, the Medical Director of Tate Pharmacy, who simply identified herself as Tate, told Sunday Telegraph that most drugs now come with codes for verification purposes.

“Most drugs now have the PIN you can send certain codes to. There are fake drugs that also carry these things. But when it’s fake, you don’t get any response. Sometimes, you get the message that it’s fake. The message is generated from NAFDAC. Sometimes, it shows where the drug was produced and other information but not for all drugs. But it will always bring NAFDAC TESTED OK.”

Cheaper alternatives could be very good

Baring her mind of whether cheaper alternatives to expensive drugs are less efficacacious, Tate said: ” The truth is that there is no Augmentin anymore. For drugs that are not available anymore, there are other options like Flemin, which is also good. It’s about N3,500 now. For those that are excessively expensive…like there is a drug I used to buy at N3,900, it’s now sold for N7,800. I simply tell people it’s now expensive. Sometimes they get angry but I don’t talk much. “Yes, cheaper drugs can be less efficacious but there are some that are very good. But there are people who are just particular about brands.”

We feel your pains- FG

Reacting to the hue and cry over increasing drug prices, Mohammed Ali Pate, Nigeria’s coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, said an invitation had been extended to key stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry with a view to crashing drug prices.ß “We are concerned about the high out- of-pocket expenses Nigerians experience to access medicines and other pharmaceutical products,” the minister stated.

Business experts speak

Dr. Ali Abidemi, a medical practitioner in one of the government hospitals told Sunday Telegraph that, “with the spate at which big players are leaving the country, if nothing is done to stem the tide and stabilize the economy, it wouldn’t mat- ter if the president and all his horsemen travel round the globe prospecting for for- eign direct investment; unemployment would have risen to a rate worthy to be mentioned in the Guinness book of world records. This matter, my dear journalist, is far more important than any other. Wonuola Salami, 69, a retired teacher said the situation in the country is super scary ‘to say the least.’ Salami itemized the problems facing the country to include job losses, scarcity of basic household needs.

“Have you noticed how expensive basic drugs have become in Nigeria? “Which way Nigeria, which direction are we going?” She queried. She added that, “the thing that is pursuing the existing companies in Nigeria, will that same thing not pursue the ones the president is trying to bring in with his junketing around the globe? Mr Taiwo Dunsin, director of a private firm, while expressing his concerns, explained that in marketing, “we were taught that it is cheaper and more profitable to retain existing customers compared to going after potential prospects.” Meaning that the president should look for ways to retain existing customers and make the environment conducive for them to operate.

Adakole Lawal, a business analyst, said it is depressing with the way the prices of drugs are skyrocketing. He spoke in details about the situation. “I think we need to understand and study the reasons these ‘western’ companies are leaving the country and the ‘Asians’ are replacing them immediately they leave or rather the Asians are pushing them out and not always ‘bash’ the country when they decide to leave.” He reasoned that GSK left because they couldn’t compete in the market again. There are several cheaper generic drug options coming in from Asian and I will also give an example of the price manipulation these big pharmaceutical companies engage in, several drugs cost 100 per cent or more, cheaper in neighbouring Canada and Mexico than it is in the US (exactly the same drugs and country of manufacture.”

“I also know someone, who works in drug development, who said drugs they develop for less than a dollar are sold at thousands of percentage markup in the market ! So, how do such companies compete in a market full of generic drugs from Asian? He explained further that, P & G made a grave managerial policy in Nigeria a couple of years back, which they never seemed to have recovered from. They are not the only multinational company in Nigeria and each market has its peculiar issue and to succeed as a business entity, you don’t always use models you use in other markets as a standard operating procedure for all markets. Studying how others navigate the terrain would have been a useful tool in developing your policies.

Coupled with the fact that we also have several cheaper options coming in from Asia. Jerry Ademigoke, an importer, pointed out that the summary of it all is that the influence of the West is shrinking and shrinking fast in all sector . “If there are several cheaper generic drugs now in the market pushing those companies out, how come people are not buying them rather than crying over the exorbitant prices. The prices have tripled since these companies decided to close doors. The Asian companies must not be doing something right. Nobody complained until these so called western companies decided to leave and move to other African countries, who seem to be welcoming them while we go to beg for loans from same western countries their influence is waning.

Simple fact is, no long term business can operate in an environment with no rule of law. The Asians and the Lebanese do not invest. They simply thrive in a very dysfunctional society such as ours. The environment is very conducive for them and there are still millions of dollars to be mismanaged. So, they will come. Invite the Germans, as long as you pay the exorbitant price, they name in your desperation, they will come. Four years from now, except things change, just like in past President Mohammadu Buhari’s era, the results will be out there.