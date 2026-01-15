Skybound Commends NNL Sponsorship Deals

Marketing Consultants to Nigeria National League (NNL), Skybound J & B Connect Ltd, has expressed joy over the corporate support coming the way of the nation’s second-tier league.

CEO of Skybound J & B Connect Ltd, John Joshua Akanji, in a statement made available to the media in Lagos, said the corporate support is a direct fallout of the excellent job being done by the George Aluo-led board of NNL.

“The groundbreaking mega partnership deals secured by the Nigerian National League Board are an indication of the confidence, trust and new direction provided by the Aluoled Board,” Akanji stated.

Akanji asserted that the Nigerian National League has transformed with improved standards of play, better officiating and less violence, which is attracting corporate attention. “Every discerning person can see the impact of the transformative leadership at the NNL under the able leadership of Mr George Aluo.

This is the reason why corporate bodies are investing in the Nigerian National League. In the past, no sponsor wanted to put its money in the league due to poor officiating, crowd violence and winat-home syndrome.

Happily, today the story is changing as teams win on the road without fear of being attacked or molested by the fans of the losing teams. This is a new dawn for Nigerian football as Betpawa and TopTier Sports Management (TSM) have signed up to be part of NNL.