Skyblue Lounge, Accommodation Begin Operations At Tarkwa Bay

Lagos and its surrounding areas are poised to experience a new level of luxury and leisure as Bellace Limited, in partnership with the Nigerian Air Force (NAFIL), unveils the Skyblue Lounge & Accommodation at Tarkwa Bay.

This collaborative endeavor aims to provide an unparalleled level of comfort and hospitality, catering to those seeking an exceptional and dynamic lifestyle.

The accomodation comprises a collection of three-bedroom apartments, each meticulously furnished with air conditioning, king-size beds capable of accommodating even the tallest of individuals, personalized kitchens, a reliable 24-hour generator, and state-of-the-art security measures.

Skyblue Lounge offers a truly unforgettable experience as it is located near the serene Tarkwa Bay beach. With its stunning ambiance and exceptional customer service, it’s the perfect destination for relaxation and fun.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to provide our guests with the highest level of service,” explained Bello Olanrewaju, Managing Director of Bellace. “Our partnership with NAFIL is crucial in ensuring that our accommodations meet the most stringent safety standards, making Skyblue Lounge and accomodations a welcoming haven for travelers from all walks of life.”

“Recognizing the desire for a tranquil and secure retreat, we have invested significantly in this remarkable project. We anticipate welcoming the elite from Africa and beyond,” Olanrewaju continued. “In fact, we have already had the pleasure of hosting guests from Europe and look forward to welcoming many more.”

At the beachfront, Quad bikes and Cruise Boats are available. The bar and grills are top notch. Customers are also encouraged to come with their seasoned protein if they want. There’s also a live band on Saturdays.

Tarkwa Bay, a picturesque artificial beach near Lagos harbor, offers a secluded and tranquil setting. Accessible only by boat or water taxi, it’s a popular spot for swimming, water sports, and enjoying the company of the friendly local community.

