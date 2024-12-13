S’korea’s President Yoon Vows To ‘Fight To The End’

Share

Embattled South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has defended his shock decision to declare martial law last week, saying he did it to protect the country’s democracy.

In a surprise televised address yesterday, he said the attempt was a legal decision to “prevent the collapse” of democracy and counter the opposition’s “parliamentary dictatorship”.

Yoon has suggested that he would not step down ahead of a second vote to impeach him in parliament on Saturday. “I will stand firm whether I’m impeached or investigated,” he said. “I will fight to the end”.

The president and his allies are facing investigations on insurrection charges, and he and several of them have been banned from leaving South Korea, reports the BBC.

Yesterday, the oppositionled parliament voted to impeach police chief Cho Ji-ho and justice minister Park Sung-jae. The two officials have been immediately suspended.

