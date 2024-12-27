Share

South Korea’s Acting President, Han Duck-Soo faced an impeachment vote, on Friday, as the country struggled to shake off political turmoil sparked by his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration.

New Telegraph reports that Han who is also the prime minister took over as acting president from President Yoon who was impeached following a parliamentary vote over his move to impose martial law on December 3.

However, the country’s opposition MPs now want Han, removed from the office too, arguing that he is refusing demands to complete Yoon’s impeachment process and to bring him to justice.

READ ALSO

According to the impeachment motion put before parliament, the opposition said Han is intentionally avoiding the special investigation to probe those involved in the insurrection and has clearly stated his intention to reject the appointments of three Constitutional Court judges.

If the opposition succeeds in its bid, South Korea will see its second impeachment of a head of state in less than two weeks, further destabilising its vibrant political scene.

Share

Please follow and like us: