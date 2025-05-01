S’Korea’s Acting Leader Han Duck-soo To Resign, Set To Enter Presidential Race

Share

South Korea’s acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, is set to resign on Thursday to pave the way for his formal entry into the upcoming presidential race, according to a report by Yonhap News Agency.

Han, 75, is expected to address the nation later this afternoon, where he will officially announce his departure from office.

His presidential candidacy is anticipated to be formally declared on Friday, ahead of the June 3 national election.

In accordance with South Korean law, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok is expected to assume the role of acting president following Han’s resignation.

READ ALSO:

Han, who was elevated to the acting presidency following the removal of President Yoon Suk Yeol over his controversial and short-lived declaration of martial law, has reportedly seen a rise in public support in recent opinion polls. The growing momentum is believed to have influenced his decision to seek a permanent return to the Blue House.

With a decades-long career in public service and recent visibility at the helm of government, Han is seen as a prominent contender in what is expected to be a closely watched and competitive election.

As of press time, the Prime Minister’s Office has not issued any official comment regarding the resignation or Han’s anticipated campaign.

Share