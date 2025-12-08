A woman who blackmailed South Korean football superstar Son Heung-min was handed a four-year jail sentence on Monday, December 8.

According to Yonhap News TV, “The Seoul Central District Court gave a four-year term for the defendant surnamed Yang, who is in her 20s, charged with blackmailing.”

Another defendant, a man identified by his surname Yong, was given a two-year term for attempted blackmail, Yonhap added.

Recall that the two have been in custody since May. Yang has been accused of extorting 300 million won ($200,000) from Son in 2024 by sending him a foetal ultrasound image and threatening to go public with claims that she was pregnant with his child.

She reportedly spent the money on luxury and designer goods, according to media reports.

This year, she attempted to extort an additional 70 million in collaboration with the second defendant, Yong, prompting the South Korean football star to report them to the authorities and leading to their subsequent arrest and indictment.

Son appeared at a closed trial session and gave testimony as a witness last month, local media reported.