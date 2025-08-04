Veteran South Korean actor Song Young‑kyu, was reportedly found unresponsive inside his vehicle at around 8 a.m. on Monday, August 4, 2025, in Cheoin‑gu, Yongin, near Seoul.

Confirming the development, the authorities said there were no signs of a crime or suicide, and investigations are ongoing into what led to his sudden death.

New Telegraph recalls that Song’s death is coming barely two weeks after a serious DUI scandal.

In late June, he was arrested for drunk driving with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit, resulting in license revocation and subsequent removal from key roles, including: Stage production Shakespeare in Love, SBS drama The Winning Try and ENA drama The Defects.

Reports suggest the scandal severely impacted his emotional and professional state, intensifying public scrutiny.

Affectionately known for his memorable supporting roles, Song Young‑kyu leaves behind a legacy of reliability, depth, and quiet gravitas in Korean entertainment.

His death follows a troubling trend of celebrities under extreme media pressure in South Korea, bringing renewed attention to mental health and toxic public scrutiny within the entertainment industry.