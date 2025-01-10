S’Korean Presidential Security Chief Announces Resignation

Share

The Presidential Security Chief of South Korea, Park Jong-joon on Friday announced his resignation after warning authorities to avoid bloodshed in any attempt to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk-Yeol over his declaration of martial law.

New Telegraph reports that Jong-Joon, who has been leading guards protecting President Yeol resigned amid an investigation into allegations of obstruction of public duty.

The office of acting President Choi Sang-mok confirmed that it had accepted Jong-Joon’s resignation after he appeared for police questioning earlier in the day.

Speaking as he arrived for questioning, Park said that many citizens were concerned about the possibility of violence if investigators sought to execute another arrest warrant against Yoon.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) and police are preparing to make a second attempt to detain Yeil after his security detail last week blocked investigators from executing a warrant at his office residence.

Yeol, whose brief declaration of martial law on December 3 plunged South Korea into its deepest political crisis in decades, is being investigated for alleged insurrection and abuse of power.

