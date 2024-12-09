S’Korean President Banned From Leaving Country

Share

South Korea’s President, Yoon Suk Yeol has been banned from leaving the country.

The justice ministry made this known on Monday, less than a week after he plunged the country into chaos by briefly imposing martial law.

New Telegraph reports that Yoon has become the first sitting South Korean President to be banned from leaving the country.

According to the report, Yoon sent special forces and helicopters to parliament on the night of December 3, 2024, before lawmakers forced him to rescind the order by rejecting his decree.

The hugely unpopular leader barely survived an impeachment motion in parliament on Saturday 7 December even as huge crowds braved freezing temperatures to call for his ouster.

However, despite remaining in office, a clutch of investigations has been closing in on Yoon and his close allies, including a probe for alleged insurrection.

General Park An-su, the officer in charge of the martial law operation, and defence counterintelligence commander Yeo In-hyung are also barred from leaving the country.

