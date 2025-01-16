S’Korean President Arrested Over Failed Martial Law Bid

Share

Impeached South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested yesterday over his failed martial law bid, ending a weeks-long standoff with authorities and becoming the first president to be detained in the nation’s history.

Yoon, who faces charges of insurrection over his shortlived effort to impose martial law last month, said he would comply with investigators to avoid “bloodshed”.

A former prosecutor, who led the conservative People Power Party (PPP) to election victory in 2022, Yoon could face the death penalty or life in jail if he is found guilty of insurrection.

He had sought to evade arrest for weeks by remaining in his residential compound, protected by members of the Presidential Security Service (PSS) who had remained loyal to him, reports AFP.

His guards had installed barbed wire and barricades at the residence, turning it into what the opposition called a “fortress”.

