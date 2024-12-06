S’korean Leader Under Pressure As Impeachment Vote Looms

Share

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is facing mounting pressure to resign over his failed attempt to impose martial law, as parliament moves closer to a vote on his impeachment.

The capital, Seoul, has seen a second day of street protests demanding Yoon’s resignation, while police said he was being investigated for “insurrection”.

The opposition is pushing for a vote on the motion to impeach Yoon tomorrow, even as the president’s party has said it opposes the move, reports the BBC.

It needs at least eight members of Yoon’s party to vote for his impeachment for the motion to pass with a two-thirds majority in the 300-seat parliament.

Share

Please follow and like us: