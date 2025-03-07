New Telegraph

March 7, 2025
S’korean Fighter Jet Accidentally Drops Bombs On Civilians During Training Exercise

A South Korean fighter jet accidentally dropped eight bombs on a civilian area during training yesterday, reportedly injuring seven people.

The MK-82 bombs “abnormally” released by the KF-16 fighter jet fell outside a firing range, causing unspecified civilian damages, the air force said in a statement.

The air force said it will establish a committee to investigate why the accident happened and examine the scale of civilian damages. It said the fighter jet was taking part in the air force’s joint live-firing drills with the army, reports.

The Associated Press. The air force apologised for causing civilian damages and expressed hopes for a speedy recovery of the injured people. It said it will actively offer compensation and other necessary steps for victims.

