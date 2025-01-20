S’Korean Court Extends Arrest Warrant Of Impeached President, Yeol

Share

Barring the last-minute changes, the South Korean Court sitting in Seoul has announced an extension of arrest of the impeached President, Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched attempt to impose martial law in the country last month.

According to the judge, the impeached President could destroy evidence if released, issuing a warrant allowing investigators to keep the suspended president in custody for up to 20 days.

Investigators now have 20 days – including the four days Yeol has already spent in custody following his arrest to bring the president to trial.

New Telegraph recalls that Yeol was impeached by parliament but will only be removed from office if a constitutional court upholds the impeachment.

READ ALSO

Following his impeachment Yeol was arrested on Wednesday after a weeks-long standoff between investigators and his presidential security team.

The warrant – and Yoon’s subsequent refusal to comply with investigators – is the latest development in a saga that has left South Korea reeling from a political crisis.

The suspended president is being investigated by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) on charges of insurrection over a failed martial law order on 3 December that plunged the country into turmoil.

Share

Please follow and like us: