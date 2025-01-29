S’Korean Airplane Catches Fire As 176 Passengers Evacuated

Share

A passenger plane operated by South Korean airline, Air Busan was preparing to leave for Hong Kong when its rear parts caught fire at Gimhae International Airport.

New Telegraph reports that the incident which occurred on Tuesday at around 10:30 pm local time (1330 GMT) forced the evacuation of 176 people on board.

According to the report, a total of 169 passengers and seven flight attendants were evacuated down inflatable slides.

The National Fire Agency said in a release that three people suffered minor injuries during the evacuation. The fire agency said the fire was completely put out at 11:31 p.m., about one hour after it deployed firefighters and fire trucks at the scene.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known. The Transport Ministry said the plane is an A321 model.

The incident came a month after a Jeju Air passenger plane crashed at Muan International Airport in southern South Korea, killing all but two of the 181 people on board. It was one of the deadliest disasters in South Korea’s aviation history

