S’Korean Actress, Kim Sae-Ron Is Dead

South Korean actress, Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her apartment in Seongsu-dong, Seoul on Sunday, February 16.

Confirming her death, the Seoul authorities said a friend discovered her body at approximately 4:55 PM (07:55 GMT). Investigators stated that no signs of foul play were found, but an official inquiry into the cause of death is ongoing.

Kim Sae-Ron, who rose to fame as a child actress, was widely regarded as one of South Korea’s most promising stars.

She gained international attention with her role in A Brand New Life (2009), which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

She further sealed her reputation with acclaimed performances in The Man from Nowhere (2010), South Korea’s highest-grossing film that year and The Neighbour (2012), which earned her award recognition.

Her other notable works include A Girl at My Door(2014) and the historical drama Mirror of the Witch(2016).

However, Kim largely withdrew from public life in 2022 following a drunk driving incident. She was fined 20 million won (£11,000) in April 2023 for the offence. The controversy led to the editing out of most of her scenes in her last role in Netflix’s 2023 drama Bloodhounds. Fans and colleagues have taken to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the actress, whose career was marked by early success and later struggles. Investigations into her sudden passing are still underway.

