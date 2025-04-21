Share

The Acting President of South Korea, Han Duck-soo on Monday announced that the upcoming trade negotiations with the United States (US) government are expected to be challenging, but expressed hope that the talks will mark the beginning of meaningful cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking during an economic policy meeting with the Senior Government Officials, Han emphasized the importance of the discussions, noting that Seoul will approach the negotiations with determination and a focus on securing mutually beneficial outcomes.

South Korea’s Minister of Economy and Finance and the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy are scheduled to meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on April 24 at 8 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) in Washington.

“The consultation process with the U.S. may not be easy, and I am aware that many expectations and concerns coexist as consultations kick off,” Han said, underscoring Seoul’s intention to conduct the talks “Calmly and Seriously” while upholding the principle of prioritizing national interest.

Han further pledged that South Korea would make an “all-out effort” to seek common ground with Washington as both sides navigate a complex trade landscape.

