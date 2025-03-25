S’Korea Wildfires Threaten UNESCO Heritage Site

Share

The deadly South Korean wildfires have continued to devastate the southeastern region, threatening a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Site and forcing thousands of residents to flee their homes.

Amid the ongoing incident, the Andong authorities, a city with a population of 150,000, issued an evacuation alert as flames approached Hahoe Village, a renowned heritage site.

The government has designated the affected areas as special disaster zones as efforts intensify to combat the inferno.

Since the wildfires broke out on Saturday, at least four people have died, while hundreds have been forced to evacuate due to strong winds and dry weather fueling the blazes.

READ ALSO:

The flames have already destroyed several historical landmarks, including ancient Buddhist temples, leaving residents and worshippers devastated.

“Because this is such an old temple, it is so regrettable and heartbreaking that it has been burned down,” said Jeung Meung-suk, a 55-year-old Buddhist follower at Unramsa Temple, which was reduced to ashes.

In response to the crisis, Acting President Han Duck-soo has vowed to deploy additional resources, including helicopters and emergency workers, to contain the fires.

“We will mobilize all available resources to put out the fires as quickly as possible,” Han said on Tuesday.

Authorities are working tirelessly to prevent further destruction, but with strong winds still fanning the flames, concerns remain high over the safety of residents and historical sites.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

