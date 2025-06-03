S’Korea Votes For New President After Martial Law Turmoil

Share

South Koreans began voting on Tuesday, June 3, for a new president, capping six months of political upheaval following ex-leader Yoon Suk Yeol’s disastrous declaration of martial law.

A handful of elderly voters lined up at a polling station in Seoul’s Munrae-dong area at 6:00 am (2100 GMT) to cast their ballots.

Millions have already cast their ballots in the snap election, with more than a third of registered voters doing so last week during two days of early voting, the National Election Commission said.

READ ALSO

All major polls have put liberal Lee Jae-myung well ahead, with the latest Gallup survey showing 49 percent of respondents viewed him as the best candidate.

Kim Moon-soo, from the conservative PPP — Yoon’s former party — trailed Lee on 35 percent.

The fallout from martial law, which has left South Korea effectively leaderless for the first months of US President Donald Trump’s second term, is the top concern for voters, experts said.

Yoon’s impeachment over a disastrous declaration of martial law, which saw armed soldiers deployed to parliament, made him the second straight conservative president to be stripped of office after Park Geun-hye in 2017.

Conservative candidate Kim also failed to convince a third-party candidate, Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party, to unify and avoid splitting the right-wing vote.

Share