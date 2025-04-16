S’Korea Unveils $23bn Support Package For Chips Amid US Tariff Uncertainty

Share

South Korea announced yesterday an increase in its support package for the country’s vital semiconductor industry to 33 trillion won ($23.25 billion), up about a quarter from a 26 tril- lion won package unveiled last year.

The measures come in response to calls on the government to expand support at a time of growing policy uncertainty under the current US administration and rising competition from Chinese rivals, the government said in a statement.

Seoul will also ramp up a financial assistance programme for the chips industry to 20 trillion won, versus the previous 17 trillion won, according to the joint statement from various ministries including the trade ministry, reports Reuters.

South Korea’s decision to pump more money into its key chips sector is designed to help companies cope with heavier costs as they compete globally, it said.

Asia’s fourth-largest economy is home to the world’s top memory chip makers, Samsung Electronics, opens new tab and SK Hynix, opens new tab, though they have fallen behind some rivals in areas such as chip design and contract chip manufacturing.

Share