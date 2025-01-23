S’korea To Remove Concrete Walls Near Runways After Deadly Crash

Share

South Korea will change the concrete barriers used for navigation at nine airports across the country following December’s plane crash that killed 179 people.

Seven airports will also have their runway safety areas adapted following a review of all South Korea’s airports that was carried out after the crash – the deadliest in the country’s history.

The Jeju Air flight was bringing passengers home from Thailand after Christmas when it made an emergency landing at Muan airport and exploded after slamming into a concrete barrier at the end of the runway.

The cause of the crash is still unknown but air safety experts had earlier said the number of casualties could have been much lower if not for the structure, reports the BBC. The concrete structure holds a navigation system that assists aircraft landings – known as a localiser.

South Korea’s transport ministry had said this system could also be found in other airports in the country and even overseas. Safety inspectors have now identified nine of these systems, which they say need to be altered.

These include the systems at Muan and Jeju International Airport which is the country’s second-largest airport.

Share

Please follow and like us: