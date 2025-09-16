S’Korea To Probe Potential Human Rights Abuses In US Raid

The South Korean government says it is investigating potential human rights violations during the raid and detention of Korean workers by US authorities.

South Korea has expressed “strong regret” to the US and has officially asked that its citizens’ rights and interests are not infringed during law enforcement proceedings, said a presidential spokesperson yesterday.

More than 300 South Korean workers returned home on Friday after being held for a week following a raid at an electric vehicle battery plant in the US state of Georgia.

The incident has tested ties between the countries, even as South Korean firms are set to invest billions in America under a trade deal to avoid steep US tariffs, reports the BBC.