S’korea Plane Crash: Frustrated Families Camp Out At Airport As Investigation Continues

Frustrated families camped overnight at Muan International Airport, South Korea, after the plane crash that killed 179 people on Sunday.

They are waiting on the release of their loved ones’ bodies, but officials said they are taking their time so they don’t make any mistakes.

So far only five bodies, said to be the only ones ‘intact’, have been released to their families. The investigation into the cause of the crash continues, as officials examine the debris at the scene, reports the BBC.

The Boeing 737-800 flight, operated by Jeju Air, had 181 people on board, including six crew members, and was arriving from Bangkok, Thailand.

Meanwhile, while South Korea’s interim president met with victims families’, their representative pushed for more support from the country’s government.

Park Han Shin’s brother died in the crash, and he is now representing the families of the other 178 who died. He has demanded that more experts be brought in to help with identification.

