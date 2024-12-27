S’korea MPs File Motion To Impeach Acting President

Share

South Korea’s opposition lawmakers have filed a motion to impeach the country’s prime minister and acting leader Han Duck-soo, less than two weeks after parliament voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol.

This comes after Han refused to appoint constitutional court judges nominated by the main opposition Democratic Party (DP).

“Han has revealed himself to be an acting insurrectionist, not an acting president”, DP’s floor leader Park Chan-dae said yesterday.

The opposition has also accused Han of aiding Yoon’s martial law attempt on December 3.

Han earlier apologised for failing to block it. The impeachment motion is expected to be put to a vote in the next 24 to 72 hours, reports the BBC. For it to succeed, 151 out of 300 MPs must vote for it.

Share

Please follow and like us: