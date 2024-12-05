S’korea Martial Law Turmoil Sparks International Backlash

Share

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who vowed to make his country a “global pivotal state”, faced immediate international diplomatic fallout yesterday after his botched attempt to impose martial law.

Yoon declared martial law in a live TV address late on Tuesday night, only to reverse course six hours later after parliament defied police and special forces cordons to vote to block the move.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who was due to hold a summit with Yoon this week, will skip the scheduled visit, his spokesperson said yesterday. “Given the recent developments, we have decided to postpone the visit,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The United States, South Korea’s main ally, indefinitely postponed meetings of the Nuclear Consultative Group and related tabletop military exercises, a U.S. official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, reports Reuters.

The NCG is a signature Yoon effort aimed at having South Korea play a greater role in allied planning for potential nuclear war on the peninsula.

Share

Please follow and like us: