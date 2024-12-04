S’korea Lawmakers Defy President, Block Martial Law As Crowds Protest

Share

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared emergency martial law, which he said is necessary to protect the country from North Korea’s communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements.

However, lawmakers have since voted to block the president’s move, after both the ruling party and opposition vowed to obstruct the declaration.

Protests have been taking place outside parliament, with the BBC hearing chants of “no to martial law” as police sirens ring out.

Yoon’s People Power Party and the opposition Democratic Party have been locked in dispute over next year’s budget bill.

Martial law means rule by military authorities in a time of emergency, and can mean the suspension of normal civil rights.

Share

Please follow and like us: