S’Korea Ex-President Yoon Detained, Again

South Korea’s disgraced ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday was detained for a second time over his declaration of martial law.

New Telegraph recalls that Yoon plunged South Korea into a political crisis when he sought to subvert civilian rule on December 3 last year, sending armed soldiers to parliament in a bid to prevent lawmakers from voting down his declaration of martial law.

The latest arrest warrant was issued over concerns that Yoon would “destroy evidence” in the case, Nam Se-jin, a senior judge at Seoul’s Central District Court said.

Yoon is being held in a solitary cell which has only a fan and no air-conditioning, as a heat wave grips South Korea. According to the official schedule, he was offered a regulation breakfast including steamed potatoes and milk.

Investigators said on Thursday that Yoon’s status as former president will be “duly considered” but otherwise he will be “treated like any other suspect”.

Yoon’s criminal trial also continued with a hearing Thursday, although he did not attend for the first time.

After Yoon’s impeachment was confirmed by the court in April, he again refused multiple summons from investigators, prompting them to seek his detention once more to ensure cooperation.

He became South Korea’s first sitting president to be taken into custody when he was detained in a dawn raid in January, after he spent weeks resisting arrest, using his presidential security detail to head off investigators.

However, he was released on procedural groundsin March, even as his trial on insurrection charges continued.