The top presidential contenders for the forthcoming South Korea election on Sunday staged massive rallies ahead of Tuesday, June 3, the pivotal snap election.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the rallies are coming in the wake of months of political upheaval following the impeachment and removal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Recall that President Yoon was ousted after declaring martial law in December 2024, plunging the nation into a constitutional crisis and setting the stage for one of the most consequential elections in South Korean history.

The snap vote has since garnered high voter interest, with 35% turnout reported in early voting, according to the National Election Commission.

The Liberal frontrunner, Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party and the current favourite in national polls, rallied supporters in his hometown of Andong, southeast of Seoul.

Lee, who survived a near-fatal stabbing attack in January 2024 during a campaign event in Busan, appeared wearing a bulletproof vest and stood behind bulletproof shields — a stark reminder of the risks he faces on the campaign trail.

“We should not simply seek a regional equal development strategy but rather provide more incentives for non-Seoul regions to support them more,” Lee told a packed crowd, emphasising the urgent need to decentralize economic power away from the capital.

The latest Gallup Korea poll puts Lee at 49% support, maintaining a 14-point lead over his conservative rival Kim Moon-soo, of the People Power Party (PPP).

Kim Moon-soo, the PPP’s presidential hopeful, held his own major rally in Suwon, within the Seoul metropolitan area, and used the opportunity to mock Lee’s heavy security measures.

“Look, I’m not wearing a bulletproof vest, right? But Lee is now even using bulletproof shields, feeling the vest isn’t enough,” Kim told supporters.

“With such bulletproof measures, Lee is poised to impose his own dictatorship, and we must stop it.”

Kim’s remarks signal a sharp escalation in rhetorical attacks, as conservatives attempt to paint Lee as authoritarian and out of touch, while Lee’s team frames his security measures as a necessary response to real threats.

The June 3 election marks the culmination of an extraordinary political crisis. Former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s decision to suspend civilian government and declare martial law in December 2024 drew nationwide protests and international condemnation, ultimately leading to his impeachment.

Following Yoon’s ouster, former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo briefly served as acting president, overseeing a fragile transitional government until the snap election was scheduled.

This election has become a referendum on the country’s democratic stability, its response to authoritarian overreach, and the future of its domestic and foreign policy.

