South Korean Court To Rule On Yeol Impeachment Friday

South Korea’s Constitutional Court will, on Friday, deliver its long-awaited judgment on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment, months after he was suspended for declaring martial law.

New Telegraph recalls that President Yeol’s December 3 attempt to subvert civilian rule plunged South Korea into political chaos after he sent armed soldiers into parliament.

Lawmakers defied the troops to vote the measure down and impeached Yoon.

Months after, political instability has hit South Korea’s economy and left the country in leadership limbo as US President Donald Trump targets the region with sweeping tariffs.

The court held weeks of impeachment hearings to determine whether to officially remove Yeol from office and then took weeks to deliberate on the case, giving rise to speculation that the judges were locked in intense disagreements.

“The president’s impeachment case verdict will be on April 4, 2025, at the Constitutional Court,” the court finally said in a statement Tuesday.

For Yoon to be removed from office, at least six of the court’s eight justices must vote in favour. Confirmation of his impeachment would trigger an election, which must be held within 60 days.

Hundreds of thousands of South Koreans have been rallying for and against Yoon every weekend in the capital Seoul.

It would be recalled that Yeol, a former prosecutor, was detained in January on insurrection charges but released in early March on procedural grounds. He has remained defiant throughout and blamed a “malicious” opposition for the case against him.

He is also the first sitting South Korean president to stand trial in a criminal case, facing charges of insurrection over the martial law bid.

