S’korea Court Begins President’s Impeachment Trial Process

Share

South Korea’s constitutional court has begun trial proceedings for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was suspended for declaring martial law and plunging his country into political turmoil.

MPs voted to impeach Yoon last Saturday, after his actions sparked widespread protests calling for him to step down. The court now has six months to decide whether to remove Yoon or reinstate him.

Yoon’s ruling People Power Party (PPP) has been grappling with the fallout ever since, with its leader announcing his resignation yesterday, reports the BBC.

While public hearings for Yoon’s impeachment trial could take months, the court is under pressure to decide quickly and bring an end to political uncertainty.

Protesters have vowed to keep up their calls for Yoon’s removal during court proceedings. In the previous two instances a South Korean president faced impeachment, the court reversed one decision and upheld the other.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"