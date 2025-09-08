S’korea Concludes Talks To Release Nationals Detained In Hyundai Raid In US

South Korea’s government says it has concluded talks with the US to release its citizens detained in a massive immigration raid at a Hyundai plant in Georgia.

The Chief of Staff of South Korea’s president said a chartered plane would be sent to bring the detainees home if administration procedures were completed.

Kang Hoon-sik said the authorities were trying to improve the visa system to prevent such incidents in the future.

US officials detained 475 people – more than 300 of them South Korean nationals – who they said were found to be illegally working at the battery facility, one of the largest foreign investment projects in the state, reports the BBC.

The White House has defended the operation, dismissing concerns that the raid could deter foreign investment.