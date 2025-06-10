S’korea Celebrates Historic Tony Win For ‘Maybe Happy Ending’

Share

South Koreans are celebrating their first win in the Tony Awards, which they said highlights their country’s status as a cultural powerhouse.

The acclaimed Broadway production of Maybe Happy Ending, which debuted in South Korea almost a decade ago, won six Tonys, including best musical.

Maybe Happy Ending is about the romance between two humanoid robots living in an apartment building on the outskirts of Seoul. It entered Sunday night’s awards ceremony with 10 nomina- tions, reports the BBC.

The wins have given South Korea EGOT status – recognition from the four most coveted awards in US entertainment.

Squid Game won Emmy awards in 2022 while Parasite won four Oscars in 2020. Soprano Sumi Jo won a Grammy in1993.

On Sunday, South Korean lyricist Hue Park and American composer Will Aronson took home the Tony for best original score and best book of a musical.

