Share

South Korean investigators have started lifting the wreckage of the Jeju Air plane that crashed at Muan International Airport on Sunday, December 22, 2024.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the plane crash claimed 179 lives which is the country’s deadliest aviation disaster.

The recovery operation, which includes large-scale crane use, aims to uncover more evidence to determine the cause of the tragedy.

The Boeing 737-800, en route from Thailand to South Korea with 181 passengers and crew, issued a mayday call before belly-landing and colliding with a barrier.

READ ALSO:

Only two flight attendants survived the impact.

Authorities are hwoever exploring multiple factors behind the crash, including:Bird strike, Faulty landing gear, Damage caused by a collision with a runway localizer antenna array

South Jeolla provincial police head, Na Won-ho, stated at a press briefing that the tail section of the plane is being recovered, with hopes of finding additional remains and critical evidence.

“We expect there may be remains found in that section,” he said.

All 179 victims have been identified, but due to the extent of damage to some bodies, investigators are taking time to ensure proper identification and preservation of evidence.

Some remains have already been handed over to families, allowing funerals to proceed.

Also authorities have conducted raids on Jeju Air offices and the Muan airport operator, seizing communication records and evidence related to the localizer structure.

The transport ministry announced plans to inspect all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated in South Korea, with a focus on landing gear safety.

The investigation is being led by South Korean air safety officials with support from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

The transport ministry estimates it could take between six months to three years to determine the precise cause of the crash.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok, just a week into his term has expressed condolences to the families.

He also confirmed progress in identifying victims and returning remains.

Relatives have gathered at the crash site to pay respects and collect personal belongings of loved ones.

Investigators, soldiers, and police are meticulously examining the crash site for clues

Meanwhile, recovery operations and forensic examinations continue, with updates expected in the coming days.

Share

Please follow and like us: