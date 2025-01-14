S’Korea: 300 N’Korean Troops Have Been Killed in Ukraine

Share

About 300 North Korean troops have been killed and 2,700 others injured while fighting for Russia against Ukrainian forces, South Korean lawmakers said yesterday, as Ukraine revealed more details about two North Korean soldiers it has captured.

“Poor understanding of modern warfare tactics,” along with the way they are being utilised by Russia, has contributed to the high casualty rates among North Korean soldiers, lawmakers Lee Sung-kwon and Park Sun-won told reporters after a closed-door briefing from South Korea’s National Intelligence Service.

The agency also said that North Korean soldiers have been ordered to commit suicide by detonating explosives to avoid being captured, according to the lawmakers.

Ukrainian and U.S. officials say some 11,000 North Korean troops have been deployed to the Russian region of Kursk, where Ukrainian forces launched a cross-border incursion in August and recently launched a new offensive, reports NBC News. Neither Russia nor North Korea, who have been strengthening security ties, have publicly confirmed the deployment of troops.

Share

Please follow and like us: