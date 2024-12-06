New Telegraph

December 7, 2024
Skitmaker, Kamo Ties Knot With Fiancée

Nigerian skitmaker, Kamorudeen Ajibola, better known as Kamo has tied the knot with his fiancée, Esther Olamide, New Telegraph reports.

Taking to his Instagram page on Friday to share a glimpse into their love story, Kamo opened up about where he met Esther, revealing that their encounter marked a brand-new phase in his life.

Accompanying his post with a video, the skitmaker and his wife could be seen in breathtaking outfits, adorned in stunning cultural regalia.

READ ALSO:

He said: “You came into my life and everything becomes brand new. Forever with you Arike @esther-mide”.

Videos from Kamo’s wedding have surfaced online, featuring prominent entertainment figures and dignitaries in attendance.

Watch the videos below:

https://x.com/nolly_citadel/status/1864567356359385267?s=46

