Nigerian skitmaker, Kamorudeen Ajibola, better known as Kamo has tied the knot with his fiancée, Esther Olamide, New Telegraph reports.

Taking to his Instagram page on Friday to share a glimpse into their love story, Kamo opened up about where he met Esther, revealing that their encounter marked a brand-new phase in his life.

Accompanying his post with a video, the skitmaker and his wife could be seen in breathtaking outfits, adorned in stunning cultural regalia.

He said: “You came into my life and everything becomes brand new. Forever with you Arike @esther-mide”.

Videos from Kamo’s wedding have surfaced online, featuring prominent entertainment figures and dignitaries in attendance.

